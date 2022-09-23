Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.28

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.28 and traded as low as $2.76. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 202,309 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $108.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,248,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,707.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James W. Green acquired 40,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,248,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,707.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertrand Loy acquired 9,291 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $31,682.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 399,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,809.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,651 shares of company stock valued at $234,345 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 71.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,544,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 646,211 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 61.0% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 473,747 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $3,049,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 410.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 314,413 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.