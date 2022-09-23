Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.04

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.04 and traded as high as $25.34. Hanmi Financial shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 133,643 shares.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $730.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,226,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 94,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 31,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

