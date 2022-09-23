Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

