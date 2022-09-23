H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HNNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.26. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

