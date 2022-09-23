H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $61.66 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.29%.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

In other news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $3,396,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

