Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.53

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.53 and traded as high as C$30.23. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$29.50, with a volume of 2,707 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The company has a market cap of C$783.15 million and a PE ratio of 5.72.

Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

