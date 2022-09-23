Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.67 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $419.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.

Insider Activity

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $35,110.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 551,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,012,405.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $219,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,120 shares of company stock worth $142,113 and sold 30,000 shares worth $1,103,220. Insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.