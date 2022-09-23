Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.67 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $419.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $35,110.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 551,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,012,405.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $219,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,120 shares of company stock worth $142,113 and sold 30,000 shares worth $1,103,220. Insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

