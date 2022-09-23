Graviton (GRAV) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $18.86 Million

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Graviton has a market capitalization of $18.86 million and approximately $28,153.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00077367 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

La Peseta (PTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton (GRAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

