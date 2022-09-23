Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Grasim Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.17.

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. Grasim Industries had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 7.48%.

Grasim Industries Company Profile

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.

