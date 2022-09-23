good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Stock Price Down 4%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 92,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 146,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of good natured Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.44.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

