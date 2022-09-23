Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
NYSE AUMN opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 million, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.04.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.