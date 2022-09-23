Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Up 0.0 %

Shell Announces Dividend

SHEL opened at $52.34 on Friday. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

