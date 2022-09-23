Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 5,520 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

