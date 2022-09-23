Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 5,520 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.