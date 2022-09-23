Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 518 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

NYSE:LOW opened at $188.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.