Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 50 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Down 0.7 %

Cigna stock opened at $282.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.05. The company has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $296.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

