Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 375 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $188.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

