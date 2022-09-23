Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 375 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $188.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81.
Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
