Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 106 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $120.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.14. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

