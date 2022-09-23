Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after acquiring an additional 452,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $465,952,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corteva Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.76 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.