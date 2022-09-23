Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $7.13 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

WM stock opened at $166.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.