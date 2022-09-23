Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $133.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average of $136.13. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,142,416 shares of company stock valued at $295,973,941. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.