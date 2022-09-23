Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $3.34 Million Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAIL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 80,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 148,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

TAIL opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.