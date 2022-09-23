Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.27 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $542,230,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 899.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,202 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

