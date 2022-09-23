Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.