Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $188.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.74. The company has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

