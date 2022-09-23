Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781,595 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,721 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,788,000 after purchasing an additional 838,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,060,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,659 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $45.50 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

