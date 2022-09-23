Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 916 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $78.44 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.