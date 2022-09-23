Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 88 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.51. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.



