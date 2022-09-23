Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 1,180 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3,699.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 208,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,864,000 after purchasing an additional 202,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.17. 125,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,039. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.67 and its 200-day moving average is $340.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $289.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

