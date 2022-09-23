GoByte Price Up 19.6% This Week (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. GoByte has a market cap of $64,007.98 and $3.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2018. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is www.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds.”

