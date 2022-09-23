Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0012 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform launched in December 2017. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc.GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

