Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Trading Down 4.9%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 10,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95. The stock has a market cap of C$63.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.36.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.26 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

