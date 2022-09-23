Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,992 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 49.1% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 28,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 222.1% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 485,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 334,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTAI. Compass Point cut their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 17,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,114. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -46.81%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

