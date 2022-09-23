Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 424,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,995 shares during the period. Western Union comprises about 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WU. UBS Group lowered their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Western Union to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Western Union Stock Down 2.3 %

WU traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,310. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

