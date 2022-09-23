Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,733 shares during the period. Hercules Capital makes up about 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Hercules Capital worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,117,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 396,491 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,938,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 882,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,390,000. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point dropped their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 12,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,989. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 119.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,272.84%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

