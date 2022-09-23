Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,034 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 50.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,213. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.17.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Express



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

