Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,034 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 50.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $140.11. 29,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,213. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day moving average is $162.17.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

