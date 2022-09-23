Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

SHEL traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.37. 183,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $185.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

