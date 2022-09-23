Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 2,280 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 316.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. 2,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,681. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.82. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $55.31.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

