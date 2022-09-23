Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 20,577 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,292 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after buying an additional 1,596,520 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after buying an additional 69,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 201,052 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,772,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 77,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

