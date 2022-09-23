Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Unum Group accounts for 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Unum Group worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Unum Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 90,479 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after buying an additional 195,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 110,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE UNM traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,833. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.