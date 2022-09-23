Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after buying an additional 528,430 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

UBER stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 396,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,008,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

