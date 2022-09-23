Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,260 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

NYSE:OKE traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.84. 41,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

