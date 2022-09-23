Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 50,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

