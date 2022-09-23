GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Director Randal D. Chase Purchases 10,000 Shares

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) Director Randal D. Chase acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,274.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GeoVax Labs Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. 13,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,700. GeoVax Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

