Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Trading Up 1.4%

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 19,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 209,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 8.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.
Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.
