Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Trading Up 1.4%

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 19,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 209,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 8.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 234,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 225,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

