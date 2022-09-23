Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Price Down 2%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Gem Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Gem Diamonds Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

