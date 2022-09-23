Gather (GTH) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

Gather (GTH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Gather has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Gather coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gather has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $120,354.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,389.02 or 1.00007970 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005902 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00065208 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Gather Profile

GTH is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 411,270,025 coins and its circulating supply is 199,746,653 coins. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

