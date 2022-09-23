Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Trading Up 3.4%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 84,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 285,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRTX shares. Bank of America lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

