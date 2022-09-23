FY2022 EPS Estimates for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Increased by Analyst

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) – BWS Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of A10 Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for A10 Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for A10 Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.74 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

ATEN stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $33,443.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,184.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $33,443.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,184.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,886 shares of company stock worth $1,609,297. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 427,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.