Francisco Martinez Sells 340,000 Shares of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS) Stock

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) Director Francisco Martinez sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$41,684.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,520.

Mission Ready Solutions Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CVE:MRS traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.13. 19,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.38 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. Mission Ready Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Get Mission Ready Solutions alerts:

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.